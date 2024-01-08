Viral: What happened between Selena, Timothée-Kylie at Golden Globes

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Viral: What happened between Selena, Timothée-Kylie at Golden Globes

By Aikantik Bag 02:16 pm Jan 08, 202402:16 pm

Selena Gomez's conversation with Taylor Swift has gone viral on social media

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 was a big hit among cinephiles with industry stalwarts winning in several categories. Apart from the poise, a viral video is making rounds on social that shows Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift deep in conversation, seemingly dishing about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. In the clip, Gomez appears to be spilling some tea to Swift and Keleigh Sperry, leaving them visibly stunned. Fans have speculated the reason, let's elucidate!

2/3

Rumored beef between Gomez and Jenner

Fans added fuel to the fire and alleged that Gomez shared how she asked for a photograph with Chalamet, but his girlfriend Jenner shut her down. The rumored tension between Gomez and Jenner can be traced back to last year when Gomez found herself in the middle of a social media storm involving Hailey Bieber, Jenner, and their eyebrows. After Gomez's lighthearted comment about over-laminating her eyebrows, some accused Jenner and Bieber of poking fun at her.

3/3

Twitter Post