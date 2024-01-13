'Days of Our Lives' star Bill Hayes dies at 98

Jan 13, 2024

Remembering a legend: Bill Hayes of 'Days of Our Lives' dies at 98

Renowned actor Bill Hayes, best known as Doug Williams on NBC's popular soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away on Friday in Los Angeles (local time). He was 98. With an acting career spanning over six decades, Hayes appeared in more than 2,000 episodes of the show. Born in 1925, he initially pursued a career in singing before transitioning to acting, leaving behind a memorable legacy. May he rest in peace.

'His incredible legacy will live on in our hearts'

Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday expressed his sorrow over Hayes's passing in a statement. He stated, "I have known [Hayes] for most of my life, and he embodied the heart and soul of Days of Our Lives." "Although we are grieving and will miss him, [Hayes's] indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen," he added.

Early life and career of Hayes

Hayes was born in Harvey, Illinois, and served in the Navy Air Corps during World War II. After completing his degree in music and English at DePauw University in 1947, he began his entertainment career by auditioning for a musical in Chicago. While he was pursuing his master's degree at Northwestern in 1949, Hayes secured a singing and acting role in the vaudeville-style production Funzapoppin. This opportunity opened the doors to a five-year stint on NBC's Your Show of Shows.

Hayes's record-breaking success with 'The Ballad of Davy Crockett'

Debuting on ABC's Disneyland in October 1954, Hayes's The Ballad of Davy Crockett song quickly soared to fame. Hayes recorded his rendition just two months later, achieving remarkable success with over four million copies sold. Topping the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, the song became a chart-topping sensation. In addition to his musical accomplishments, Hayes starred in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Me and Juliet on Broadway in 1953.

Did you know he was initially doubtful about joining 'DoOL'?

Initially hesitant about a role on DoOL, Hayes—as revealed in the documentary World by the Tail (2017)—considered "a soap actor" to be a "bad actor" and "soap writing is bad writing." However, he took on the challenge and joined the cast in 1970 as Brent Douglas—a con man who later became known as Doug Williams. Beyond soap operas, Hayes was featured in Otto Preminger's 1963 film The Cardinal and made guest appearances on shows like The Interns, Matlock, and Frasier.

Personal life and marriage to Susan Seaforth Hayes

DoOL not only became Hayes's most enduring role but also introduced him to his future wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, who portrayed Julie. They tied the knot in 1974. The couple's on-screen and off-screen lives intertwined, with an on-air wedding mirroring their real one in 1976. Honored with a Daytime Emmy Awards Lifetime Achievement award in 2018, the couple marked nearly 50 years of marriage. Hayes was previously married to Mary Hobbs, and together they had five children.