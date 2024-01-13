Happy birthday, Imran Khan: Films that he should have lead

Imran Khan turned 41 years old on Saturday

Bollywood actor Imran Khan made a stunning debut with 2008's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and then did films like Delhi Belly. With a little over a dozen films, Khan's career was surprisingly short in the industry. As he celebrates his 41st birthday, we take a look at romantic roles that would have best suited him, had he continued his journey as an actor.

'Kapoor & Sons'

Director Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons is a coming-of-age family drama featuring Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Though Malhotra received applause for his performance as Arjun, Khan, too, could have been a nice pick for the role. His face and demeanor have the same charm and the mischief that Arjun carried.

'Love Aaj Kal' (2020)

Kartik Aaryan paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal showed us some good chemistry, but seeing Khan take over his role as Veer Taneja/Raghuvendra Singh would have been interesting. Not only it would have given us a new on-screen couple to watch out for, but Khan certainly would have aged for Singh's role more gracefully.

'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'

There are no two doubts that Khan was best at playing romantic roles. One of the movies where he could have been a right fit for the character is 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, replacing Varun Dhawan in the lead. He could have been as entertaining as Dhawan and would have also essayed the Delhi-boy traits to perfection.

'Shaadi Ke Side Effects'

Saket Chaudhary's romantic comedy Shaadi Ke Side Effects starred Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar in the leading roles. In the 2014 movie, Akhtar's role as Siddharth Roy could have also been played by Khan. Akhtar's character portrayed many characteristics such as a carefree father and a jealous husband who learns his lesson the hard way. Maybe, Khan could have played it with more ease.