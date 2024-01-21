Before 'Fighter,' these Bollywood films were released on Republic Day

Hindi films released on Republic Day

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is set to take the box office by storm on January 25. As is the trend in the film business, the makers have locked this lucrative release date to encash upon the Republic Day holiday and attract audiences to the theaters. Before the Siddharth Anand directorial hits theaters, look at these Bollywood films previously released on/around Republic Day.

'Raees' (2017)

"Koi dhandha chhota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota," Shah Rukh Khan﻿'s Raees Aalam famously said in the actioner Raees. The Rahul Dholakia directorial marked Pakistani actor Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut (and remains her only Bollywood project to this day). Also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it was released on January 25, 2017, directly clashing with Kaabil.

'Kaabil' (2017)

Roshan's acting chops were on display in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil, which featured him as a visually challenged dubbing artist and Yami Gautam Dhar as his blind wife. The film earned praise for the lead actors' performances, its pacing, and for showcasing two blind protagonists. Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, and Girish Kulkarni also played important roles. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube.

'Baby' (2015)

No better occasion than a patriotic holiday to release a film that deals with patriotic fervor, sentiments, and India's integrity. Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh, Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, and Kay Kay Menon starred in this Neeraj Pandey directorial that was released on January 23, 2015. The spy thriller, a critical and commercial success, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Rang De Basanti' (2006)

Rang De Basanti is another film that is thoroughly soaked in patriotic themes and speaks about one's commitment and duty toward their nation. It was released on January 26, 2006. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it featured an ensemble comprising Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Atul Kulkarni.﻿ One of Khan's most critically acclaimed ventures, it is hailed as a modern classic.

'Airlift'

Raja Krishna Menon's Airlift—based on true events and considered one of Kumar's most surefooted performances—was released on January 22, 2016. The film also boasts of committed performances from Nimrat Kaur, Avtar Gill, Kumud Mishra, and Purab Kohli. IMDb summarizes its plot as follows, "When Iraq invades Kuwait in August 1990, a callous Indian businessman becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen."