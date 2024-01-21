Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary: His best interview moments

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 38 today. An actor and dancer par excellence, blessed with a genius mind and perseverance like no other, he was tragically taken away from us too soon on June 14, 2020. Both the fraternity and his large fanbase feel his loss every day, and today, we remember him through his most memorable interview moments.

This is how SSR defined himself

When asked by Man's World India if he has "changed as a person," Rajput replied, "Nothing has shaken my fundamental beliefs. I'm passionate, and hence, I do what I do." "I've always been a mix of contradictions, recklessness, humility, and daring. If the way people look at me has changed during this time, it's their opinion and they have to deal with it."

On the differences between TV, theater, and films

In the same interview, SSR shared, "TV has a far wider reach than films. As far as content in India is concerned, some serious creativity and courage are required immediately in these mediums. " "Having been part of theater, TV, and films, I don't see them differently, but I guess people do, which is why I have a fatter remuneration now," he added candidly.

When he opened up on 'DDLJ's, SRK's influence on him

The Raabta actor once told Filmfare, "When I saw [DDLJ] I just wanted to be Raj. This is the kind of guy which my mother would have been very proud of and also I would be proud to be." "That's why I say that Shah Rukh Khan has a great influence on me. His characters defined the kind of aspirations I have in life."

On not doing conventional films

"If every role that I do doesn't challenge me, then what is the point of being an actor," he told journalist Subhash K Jha. "Every character has made me evolve as an actor. There is always that sense of exploration and excitement. I am not saying that those who crave conventional stardom are wrong in their aspirations, but that's not what I want."