Jan 10, 2024

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is slowly carving his niche in Telugu films. The actor's recently released action drama Devil: The British Secret Agent has received decent responses from critics and viewers. The movie emerged to be a box office hit and is currently raking in quite well in the second week. It has a good window until the big Sankranti releases this weekend.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Abhishek Nama directorial earned Rs. 47 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.81 crore in India. Surprisingly, the film witnessed a slight growth on weekdays and it's a good sign for steady momentum. The cast includes Samyuktha Menon, Malvika Nair, Elnaaz Nourozi, Satya, Ajay, Srikanth Iyengar, and Seetha, among others.

