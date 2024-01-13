No immediate engagement plans for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce: Report

1/5

Entertainment 3 min read

No immediate engagement plans for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce: Report

By Isha Sharma 12:26 pm Jan 13, 202412:26 pm

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023

A day after Hollywood portal Page Six reported pop superstar Taylor Swift and her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce are planning to get engaged this summer, a new report has rubbished the claim. Quoting a source, Us Weekly reported the duo needs time to get to know each other and is not planning to take their relationship to the next level yet. Swift and the NFL player have been together since the summer of 2023 and have often been spotted together.

2/5

This is why they aren't thinking about engagement yet

"[Swift and Kelce] have no plans on getting engaged this summer," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. "Things between them are going amazing, but they haven't even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other," they said. Per the source, the star couple acknowledges that "a lot of their loved ones" would be elated if they take the plunge, but they are not planning to work in that direction "anytime soon."

3/5

Couple's relationship timeline

Swift and Kelce's love story began after the Kansas City Chiefs star mentioned her on his "New Heights" podcast in July 2023. He also revealed he had attended her Eras Tour concert earlier that month. They went public with their relationship in September 2023 when Swift attended her first Chiefs game. The Grammy-winning singer has since been a regular attendee at Kelce's NFL games. Their bond grew as they spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together with their families.

4/5

What did the previous rumors say?

Earlier, a source told Page Six, "They (Swift and Kelce) will get engaged on their first anniversary in July." The reason they won't get engaged before that is because they don't "want it to seem like it's rushed insanity," the source claimed. On their relationship, Swift said earlier, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care."

5/5

Kelce and his claim to fame

Kelce currently plays at the tight end position for NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. He has been associated with the team since 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the best players to have played in this spot. He was named in the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and holds the record for "the most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards." In 2016, he starred in the dating show Catching Kelce.