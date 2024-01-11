Box office collection: 'Salaar' is slow yet steady on weekdays

Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the most sought-after actors in India and with the success of Salaar the actor's stardom has grown by folds. The recently released actioner has been a rage at the box office and has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 700 crore mark globally. The film has been quite stable on weekdays too.

Gearing up for a crucial weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 399.85 crore in India. The movie is about to experience an interesting weekend as some major movies are lined up for Sankranti release this weekend. The cast includes Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others.

