'Benchmark film,' says Teja Sajja as 'HanuMan' shatters records

Teja Sajja most recently headlined 'HanuMan'

Rising Telugu star Teja Sajja's latest film, HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, has turned out to be the audience's instant favorite. Despite being pitted against movies such as Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, and Merry Christmas, it has not just impressed the viewers but has also taken the box office by storm. The film also stars Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer. In a recent interview, Sajja spoke about the film and the glowing reviews it has received.

'HanuMan's success has surprised Sajja

Sajja is amazed by HanuMan's performance across languages. He told 123Telugu.com, "The movie is getting an extraordinary response from all corners. Audiences are lapping up the film. I am surprised to see the response from other languages." "I am familiar to Telugu audiences, but the other language audiences don't even know me. I am overwhelmed looking at the box office numbers." "HanuMan will remain a benchmark film in my career. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the audience," he added.

Sajja spoke about pre-release tension

On the pre-release environment of tension and anxiety, especially over clashing with several films, Sajja said, "I didn't feel nervous during the last 10 days. We believed that everything would happen as planned." "The theatres and show count are increasing with each passing day. We believed that HanuMan will have a long run." "If not in the first week, the audience will watch the movie in the second or third week. We believed in this...it is happening exactly," he said.

On working with producer, Niranjan Reddy

Asked about the reaction of the HanuMan producer, Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla, Sajja expressed, "From the beginning, Niranjan Garu believed in us." "Believing in my director's vision and my producer's passion, I didn't sign for any other film, either. I thought doing another film might have an impact on HanuMan." "We are enjoying the success, and at the same time, we are planning to promote the movie further; we will be visiting Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and the [United States]," he added.

On his co-star Sarathkumar, Chiranjeevi's reaction to 'HanuMan'

Speaking about his co-actor Sarathkumar, he said, "Sarathkumar Garu is a terrific actor. When we work with a prominent actor, we can learn many things. We had a good understanding, and hence, our scenes came out pretty well." He also shared what veteran actor Chiranjeevi's reaction to HanuMan's success was. "Chiranjeevi Garu knows about our project. [He] is very much elated about the result. He has sent me a message stating, 'Congrats, my boy. I am so proud of you.'"

Take a look at Sajja's career

Sajja has been actively engaged in showbiz for a long time, with his first acting credit in the form of Chiranjeevi's 1998 film Choodalani Vundi. As a child artist, he was also part of movies such as Babu's Raja Kumarudu (1999) and Yuvaraju (2000), Bachi (2000), and Chiranjeevi's Indra (2002). Subsequently, as an adult, he garnered acclaim for his performance in movies such as Oh! Baby (2019), Zombie Reddy (2021), and Ishq (2021).