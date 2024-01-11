Box office collection: 'Animal' shows no sign of bowing out

Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as the newest superstar of Bollywood with the humongous success of Animal. The controversial film has been the talk of the town for its provocative themes and glorifying misogyny. The crime drama went on to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year and surpassed the Rs. 900 crore mark globally with ease.

Aiming for the Rs. 600 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 33 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 551.54 crore in India. The actioner is showing an impressive hold on the commercial front in the sixth week. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

