Bengali cinema: Mithun's 'Kabuliwala,' Dev's 'Pradhan' show good commercial hold

By Aikantik Bag 03:30 pm Dec 29, 202303:30 pm

It's Mithun Chakraborty vs Dev at the Bengali box office

Bengali cinema is experiencing a resurgence this holiday season as moviegoers flock to theaters to catch Suman Ghosh's Kabuliwala and Atanu Roy Choudhury's Pradhan. These films have been a smashing success, boasting packed houses and impressive ticket sales, a stark contrast to the previous year when streaming services ruled the festive season amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This boom started with the massive Durga Puja releases, where Dawshom Awbotaar and Raktabeej dominated the box office.

'Kabuliwala' mesmerizes with nostalgia

Based on Rabindranath Tagore's eponymous short story, Kabuliwala has raked in over Rs. 1 crore since its December 22 release and is playing in 66 theaters across West Bengal. The film is headlined by Mithun Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar. The movie has received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. Director Ghosh expressed his happiness about the turnout for both films, even as they compete with the Hindi blockbuster Dunki featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

'Pradhan' experiencing great box office hold

Meanwhile, Pradhan, which tackles corruption, has hit 111 theaters, breaking previous records for Bengali Christmas releases. The movie is headlined by superstar Dev, who has recently delivered a success with Bagha Jatin. Director Roy Choudhury revealed that Pradhan is experiencing several houseful shows and an average of 60% theater occupancy in most screenings. Bengali cinema has experienced a surge in commercially successful family dramas in the recent past, with projects like Tonic and Projapoti.