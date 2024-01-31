Best IMDb-rated fantasy movies to watch

What's the story When it comes to creating fantastical and magical worlds, Hollywood has produced timeless tales that captivate and transport audiences. From epic quests in Harry Potter to mythical creatures in The Lord of the Rings film series, these IMDb-rated best fantasy films are celebrated for their ability to weave enchanting narratives. These movies can be your escape from the reality at times.

'LOTR: The Return of the King' (2003)- 9/10

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is a cinematic epic that concludes the trilogy with breathtaking grandeur. The film follows Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom, while the armies of Middle-earth unite for the climactic Battle of the Pelennor Fields. Sweeping landscapes, masterful storytelling, and a stellar ensemble cast converge to create this fantasy masterpiece.

'LOTR: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)- 8.9/10

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, directed by Jackson, introduces viewers to J.R.R. Tolkien's enchanting world of Middle-earth. The film follows Frodo Baggins and a diverse fellowship as they embark on a perilous journey to destroy the One Ring. Jackson's visionary direction, coupled with stellar performances, sets the stage for an epic fantasy adventure of unparalleled proportions.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)- 8.8/10

Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers unfolds as the middle chapter of the epic trilogy. It continues the quest to destroy the One Ring, delving into separate yet interconnected storylines. It weaves breathtaking visuals, intense battles, and character development, maintaining the high standards set by its predecessor. A cinematic spectacle that solidifies the trilogy's place in the annals of fantasy filmmaking.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)- 8.1/10

In the grand finale of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 directed by David Yates, the Battle of Hogwarts unfolds as Harry confronts Voldemort for the ultimate showdown. The film delivers a riveting conclusion, blending magic, emotion, and heroism. It concludes the saga with a fitting and satisfying end to the beloved wizarding world.

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)- 8.1/10

Victor Fleming's The Wizard of Oz is a timeless cinematic classic. Adapted from L Frank Baum's novel, it follows Dorothy, played by Judy Garland, on a magical journey through the technicolor wonderland of Oz. Filled with iconic characters, unforgettable music, and groundbreaking visuals, the film captures the essence of fantasy and has enchanted audiences for generations, remaining a quintessential part of cinematic history.