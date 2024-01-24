Priyanka Chopra replaces Zoe Saldana in Russo brothers' 'The Bluff'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for a thrilling new role in the upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff, produced by the renowned Russo brothers. Set in the 1800s, this period drama will be directed by Frank E Flowers and follow the story of a woman, who must protect her family and village from a vicious pirate attack on a secluded Caribbean island while confronting her own past. Excitingly, shooting for this action-packed film is set to commence in June 2024.
More about the casting of 'The Bluff'
Reportedly, in a surprising twist, the casting call revealed that Chopra Jonas has stepped in to replace Zoe Saldana, famous for her roles in Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy. Saldana was initially slated to star in The Bluff when news of the film first broke a year ago. Additionally, the casting call sought a 13-year-old half-Indian actor with cerebral palsy for a pivotal role, encouraging differently-abled performers to apply.
Chopra Jonas's Hollywood journey to date
No stranger to Hollywood, the In My City singer has previously starred in films like Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and the romantic comedy Love Again. She also made waves in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel alongside Richard Madden, with a second season reportedly in development.