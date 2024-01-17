Priyanka, Nick host birthday bash as daughter Malti turns 2

Priyanka, Nick host birthday bash as daughter Malti turns 2

By Aikantik Bag

Malti Marie turned 2 on Monday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's second birthday on Monday with a cozy Elmo-inspired theme. Surrounded by loved ones, Jonas shared some photos from the event, showcasing "Malti's world" in the backdrop and the birthday girl donning a tiara. The duo also posed with their friends using amusing props.

Attendees of the low-key birthday party

Another photo featured Malti in a pink outfit and tiara, while another captured Chopra Jonas holding her as she sliced the cake. Jonas captioned it, "Our little angel is 2 years old." The party was attended by Joe Jonas, Divya Akhouri, Cavanaugh James, Fraklin Jonas, John Lloyd Taylor, and Greg Garbowsky, among others.

