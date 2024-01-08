'Don't believe in idea of marriage': Shruti Haasan's beau Shantanu

'Don't believe in idea of marriage': Shruti Haasan's beau Shantanu

By Aikantik Bag 02:28 pm Jan 08, 2024

Santanu Hazarika opens up about the idea of marriage

Doodle artist Santanu Hazarika and actor Shruti Haasan made the headlines after Orry's explosive claims that the couple was married. Now, Hazarika has opened up about his take on marriage while speaking to Hindustan Times. He stated, "I don't believe in the idea of marriage, basically having a name. As artists, there shouldn't be any sort of institution or binding that sort of puts you in a box. Marriage is a very conventional construct."

Hazarika on how he doesn't let public perception bother him

Hazarika emphasized that they are content with their current situation and that's what truly matters. "[Haasan and him] are public figures, we are artists, and we are quite out there, even regarding our relationship, for people to see." He reiterated he does not let the public perception of his personal or professional life bother him, instead, focuses on the opinions of his loved ones and those around him.

Hazarika to unveil a project under 'Arts X Electronics'

As for his art, Hazarika revealed that he's always been attracted to drawing and was captivated by the concept of fantasy from a young age. His initial exposure to art came through comic books and cartoons. In the coming weeks, he plans to unveil a new line of products under the theme Art X Electronics. Hazarika is determined to keep pursuing his artistic passion while maintaining a strong connection with Haasan, all without adhering to societal expectations.