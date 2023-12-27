Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla introduce twin daughters, reveal names

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla introduce twin daughters, reveal names

By Aikantik Bag 03:34 pm Dec 27, 202303:34 pm

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla introduce twin daughters on social media

TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla joyfully announced the arrival of their twin daughters on November 27. To celebrate their one-month milestone, the couple held a havan (a sacred ceremony) and shared several heartwarming photos on Instagram. They also revealed their names in the caption, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old today. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels (sic)."

2/3

Rubina's podcast announcement about expecting twins

Fans showered love for the newborns in the comments section. Rubina first revealed her pregnancy news in September 2023. Later, in her podcast series, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, she shared some major updates from her pregnancy journey. She dedicated an episode to expectant mothers of multiples and shared her own experiences. She also shared her husband Shukla's reaction to the twin pregnancy news in the podcast, calling it a "double surprise."

3/3

Instagram Post