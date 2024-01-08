Karnataka: 3 electrocuted to death while erecting Yash's birthday banner

Kannada actor Yash's fans lost lives while putting up his birthday banner

On KGF star Yash's birthday on Monday, tragedy struck Surangi village, Gadag district, Karnataka, as several fans were electrocuted while setting up his birthday banner. The incident occurred at midnight, resulting in three fatalities and three injuries. The victims, identified as Hanumanth Harijan (24), Murali Naduvinamani (20), and Naveen Gaaji (20), lost their lives in the accident. The injured individuals are receiving treatment at Lakshmeshwar Hospital. The police are currently investigating the matter.

South Indian tradition of erecting banners for actors' birthdays, releases

Speaking about the tragic incident, Gadag Superintendent of Police (SP) Babasaheb Nemagouda said, "While putting up the banner, three of them were electrocuted and three were injured." "The banner had a metal frame that was in touch with a HESCOM (power distribution company) wire. A case has been registered at Lakshmeshwar Police Station," he added. Notably, in South India, it is common to erect large banners and cutouts of actors on their birthdays and before major film releases as well.

Not the first time such tragedy has occured

The families of the fans who tragically lost their lives in Surangi have appealed to the government for financial assistance. They reportedly argued that as the accident occurred while "expressing love for the actor, compensation should be granted to the victims' families." Similarly, in July last year, two fans of Tamil actor Suriya, who were putting up a banner for his birthday, died after being electrocuted.

Yash, meanwhile, thanked fans for supporting him

Separately, on his official X/Twitter account, Yash recently expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support, stating that their love keeps him going. He also informed them that he wouldn't be able to meet them on his birthday due to prior commitments. Yash's last film was KGF: Chapter 2, and he will next appear in Geetu Mohandas's third directorial, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, a story about a drug cartel and mafia based in Goa.

Quick look at Yash's journey from TV to superstardom

Yash started his career in television before making his Kannada cinema debut in 2007 with the film Jambada Hudugi. He gained widespread fame with the 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film, originally shot in Kannada, catapulted both Yash and Neel to unprecedented stardom and acclaim nationwide. The duo continued their success with the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Its third installment is also currently in the works.