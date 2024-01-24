Details

Cast and crew of the film

Chennai Story will be directed by BAFTA-winning Philip John, known for Downton Abbey, and co-written by British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama of Funny Boy fame. The cast also features Viveik Kalra from Blinded by the Light and Netflix's Lift. The English-language film will include Tamil and Welsh elements, with cinematography by Graham Frake and production design by Ciaran Thompson.

Insights

Makers take on 'Chennai Story'

While speaking to Variety, Haasan shared, "Collaborating with Phil (John) is something I'm so excited to experience, telling global and rooted stories through international collaboration is what making cinema is all about." Dominic Wright, producer and founder of Ripple World Pictures, also expressed his delight in having Haasan join the cast, describing her as bringing "an exciting, authentic, contemporary edge to the role."