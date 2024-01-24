'Chennai Story': Shruti Haasan replaces Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Indian actor and musician Shruti Haasan is set to star in the upcoming India-UK film collaboration titled Chennai Story. The romantic comedy, based on Timeri N Murari's 2004 bestseller The Arrangements of Love, takes place in both Wales and India. As per Variety, Haasan will portray Anu, a spirited private investigator, stepping in for Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is on a year-long health-related break.
Cast and crew of the film
Chennai Story will be directed by BAFTA-winning Philip John, known for Downton Abbey, and co-written by British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama of Funny Boy fame. The cast also features Viveik Kalra from Blinded by the Light and Netflix's Lift. The English-language film will include Tamil and Welsh elements, with cinematography by Graham Frake and production design by Ciaran Thompson.
Makers take on 'Chennai Story'
While speaking to Variety, Haasan shared, "Collaborating with Phil (John) is something I'm so excited to experience, telling global and rooted stories through international collaboration is what making cinema is all about." Dominic Wright, producer and founder of Ripple World Pictures, also expressed his delight in having Haasan join the cast, describing her as bringing "an exciting, authentic, contemporary edge to the role."