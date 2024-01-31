Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhakshak' trailer out!

Netflix's 'Bhakshak' trailer: Bhumi Pednekar investigates gruesome crime

By Tanvi Gupta 01:21 pm Jan 31, 202401:21 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated trailer for the gripping crime thriller Bhakshak, starring Bhumi Pednekar, has finally been released on Wednesday. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie is based on a true story and is set to premiere on Netflix on February 9. Directed by Pulkit, the gritty drama also features Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar in crucial roles. Here's everything to know.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Since her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Pednekar has consistently chosen roles that aim to bring about societal change. From Toilet Ek Prem Katha to Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Bala, and Sonchiriya, she has sought impactful narratives. Now, in her latest film Bhakshak, Pednekar is set to explore a storyline that delves into questions surrounding the political class, society, and family dynamics.

Trailer

Pednekar on mission to uncover crime in girls' shelter home

Bhakshak delves into the life of Vaishali Singh (Pednekar), a courageous investigative journalist who exposes appalling secrets hidden within a girls' shelter home. The two-minute-and-20-second trailer reveals her character uncovering information about the atrocious crimes against the girls and unearthing the involvement of high-ranking politicians. Director Pulkit earlier stated, "Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change."

Twitter Post

Do not miss the trailer!

Insights

'Stories can change lives': Pednekar on her role

For Pednekar, Bhakshak is one of the most significant films in her career. She said, "In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career." The actor added she believes that "stories can change lives" and aims to portray roles that challenge norms and prejudices while sparking conversations.

Projects

Red Chillies will continue streak of 'thought-provoking' storytelling

Red Chillies Entertainment producer Verma shared his enthusiasm about the film and partnership with Netflix, saying, "We believe in storytelling that not only entertains but also enlightens. This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections." Bhakshak will follow the success of Love Hostel, another powerful story by RCE that premiered on ZEE5 in 2022. LH was headlined by Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

Poll

In which genre do you think Bhumi Pednekar excels?