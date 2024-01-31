Céline Dion's documentary, 'I Am Céline Dion,' is in works

When Céline Dion's documentary detailing Stiff Person Syndrome is releasing

By Tanvi Gupta 01:05 pm Jan 31, 202401:05 pm

What's the story A documentary about the legendary pop singer Céline Dion has been acquired by Amazon MGM Studios. Titled, I Am Céline Dion, the film will capture a crucial period in Dion's life as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome—a rare neurological disorder affecting the brain and spinal cord. In Dion's case, this condition has halted her career and affected her ability to perform. The documentary will follow "her journey to embrace an open and authentic life despite her illness."

Next Article

Challenges

'No control of her muscles': Dion's struggle with SPS

In December 2022, Dion revealed her SPS diagnosis, leading to the postponement of her world tour. "Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said at that time on Instagram. According to her sister Claudette Dion, the rare condition causes severe spasms and leaves Dion with "no control of her muscles."

About the project

A snapshot of Dion's life and career

The documentary is directed by Irene Taylor, known for her work on HBO's Trees and Other Entanglements, and Sundance Film Festival prizewinner Hear and Now. The film features behind-the-scenes moments, such as visits to her couture touring wardrobe, personal belongings, and time spent in the recording studio. The synopsis for the documentary reads: "An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Céline Dion captures more than a year of filming."

Statement

'I wanted to document this part of my life...'

While announcing the documentary, Dion shared insights into the challenges she confronted in the last couple of years in an Instagram post. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it...of being able to see my fans." "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis." It is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video at an unspecified date.

Illustrious career

Charting Dion's music legacy and what lies ahead

One of the most successful pop artists of all time, Dion has sold over 250M albums in her career. Her iconic hits include My Heart Will Go On, Beauty and the Beast, Because You Loved Me, and It's All Coming Back to Me Now. While it's uncertain when or if Dion will return to performing, her sister Claudette remains hopeful that she will grace the stage again soon.