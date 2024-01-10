Why rapper Skepta took down 'Gas Me Up' artwork—controversy explained

By Tanvi Gupta 02:30 pm Jan 10, 202402:30 pm

Backlash over rapper Skepta's 'Gas Me Up' artwork

UK rapper Skepta recently faced criticism for the cover art of his forthcoming single Gas Me Up (Diligent), which some argued resembled Holocaust imagery. The artwork—designed by Gabriel Moses—depicted a group of bald men in uniforms, with the song's title tattooed on one individual's head. Critics drew parallels to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi concentration camps and the gas chambers used for mass extermination during World War II. Now Skepta has apologized.

Why does this story matter?

Skepta—widely regarded as one of the UK's finest rappers—has crafted an impressive career as both an influential spitter and a house DJ. After almost five years since his last solo album, Ignorance Is Bliss, Skepta announced the end of this hiatus with the revelation of his upcoming album, Knife And Fork. However, the announcement was not without controversy, as the lead single Gas Me Up, and its artwork faced flak.

This is how Twitterverse reacted to the artwork

Netizens not only compared the artwork with a tragic historical event, the holocaust, but also drew parallels to Kanye West's (Ye) past hurtful comments toward the Jewish community. One commentator remarked, "Thought this was Ye's page for a second...," while another questioned, "Ye Executive on this one?!?!" Meanwhile, a user took to X, suggesting, "Skepta might want to consider renaming his album to Gaslighting Me Up."

'That wasn't our plan': Skepta responded to criticism; removed artwork

In response to the backlash, Skepta removed the contentious post from social media and apologized via his Instagram Story. He also clarified that the artwork was meant to symbolize his parents's immigration journey to the UK in the 1980s, skinhead and football culture, and was not intended to offend anyone. "I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward," he stated.

Here's what the rapper said

'I have to quit if I can't express my art'

In a separate post, Skepta candidly shared, "I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive...But after some thought I don't feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can't express my art as I see it." Alongside this statement, he also shared pictures and confirmed, "Gas Me Up will be out January 26 as planned."

