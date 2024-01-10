Golden Globe-winning 'Anatomy of a Fall' gets India release date

By Aikantik Bag 02:22 pm Jan 10, 202402:22 pm

'Anatomy of a Fall' to release in India on February 2

Every year there is one film that awes viewers and critics across the spectrum and emerges to be a big hit in the festival circuit. In 2023, Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall is that one rare pitch-perfect project. After winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and two Golden Globe Awards in 2024, it is set for release in India.

More about the film

The multiplex chain PVR Inox's production wing announced the same on social media and revealed that the Sandra Hüller-headlined crime thriller will be released in theaters on February 2. While sharing the news, the production house penned, "Unravel the web of secrets in this gripping tale of love, lies, and dilemma! Presenting Golden Globe award-winning movie, Anatomy of a Fall."

