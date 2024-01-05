Where to watch Golden Globe Awards-nominated best films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:35 pm Jan 05, 202404:35 pm

Here are five Golden Globe Awards-nominated films and the OTT platforms where you can watch them

It's that time of the year when we will be witnessing actors, filmmakers, and technicians walking up to the stage and grabbing an award for their artistic creations at various film awards. Ahead of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday, we bring you some of the nominated films that you can watch, as we also bring you their OTT details.

'Anatomy of a Fall'

The French courtroom drama titled Anatomy of a Fall is a film directed by Justine Triet. The film's screenplay has been co-written by the director and Arthur Harari. Featuring Sandra Hüller in the lead, it's a story about a woman who is accused of her husband's murder, and her struggle to prove herself innocent. Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

'Barbie'

One of the biggest 2023 blockbusters is Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy movie Barbie, based on the fashion dolls created by the Mattle, and are popular by the same name. It starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively, while also featuring Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and others. It's nominated under Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Where to watch: JioCinema

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese's western crime drama directorial has bagged a Best Motion Picture - Drama nomination. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Di Niro, Lily Gladstone, and others, the film is co-written by Scorsese and Eric Roth. The film went on to receive critical acclaim worldwide upon its theatrical release and has bagged nominations in various awards shows. Where to watch: Netflix

'Oppenheimer'

Featuring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, it's an epic biographical movie helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan. It is based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the atomic bomb. The film, nominated under the Best Motion Picture - Drama category, became a commercial success, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper made his return as a director with Maestro, a biopic drama that explores the relationship of Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. It features Cooper as Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Montealegre, and it's jointly backed by Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Cooper, and others. The film has been nominated under the Best Motion Picture - Drama category. Where to watch: Netflix