'Pawn Stars's Rick Harrison loses son to drug overdose

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:33 pm Jan 20, 202401:33 pm

Adam Harrison reportedly died of overdose as police are investigating his death

Adam Harrison, the 39-year-old son of Pawn Stars reality TV star Rick Harrison, has tragically passed away due to a fatal drug overdose. In a statement to TMZ, the Harrison family said, "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss." The specifics surrounding his death and the substance involved have not been disclosed. Authorities in Las Vegas are probing the matter.

Police investigating Adam's death

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is currently investigating Adam's death. Adam, one of Rick's three sons, had largely remained out of the public eye, both from his father's show and store, said reports. Although he had previously assisted at the Harrison family-run World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, he eventually chose to follow his own path.

Adam's life away from 'Pawn Stars'

While Rick's eldest son Corey has been a prominent figure on the Pawn Stars reality show since its debut in 2009, Adam mostly stayed out of the limelight. Little information is available about him, and unlike other family members, he does not appear on his father's Instagram account too. Some reports have claimed that he worked as a plumber or in a trade profession, but no details about his occupation have been confirmed.

Everything to know about 'Pawn Stars'

The reality television show, which airs on History Channel, is produced by Leftfield Pictures. It also features Harrison family members like Rick's father, Richard "Old Man" Harrison, Corey (Big Hoss), and the latter's friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell. The show premiered in July 2009, becoming one of the network's highest-rated shows. It deals with the family-run store and the people who come there to buy, sell, or pawn things, including antiques.

More on Rick Harrison

Rick and his father opened the aforementioned pawnstore in 1989. The businessman eventually gained popularity as a TV personality after the reality show's success. He has been married to Amanda Palmer in 2021. Previously, Rick was married to Kim Harrison (1982-85), Tracy Harrison (1986-2011), and Deanna Burditt (​2013-20). He shares Corey and Adam with Kim.