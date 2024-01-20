Shoaib Malik marries Pakistani actor amid Sania Mirza separation rumors

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Shoaib Malik marries Pakistani actor amid Sania Mirza separation rumors

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:17 pm Jan 20, 202403:17 pm

Shoaib Malik shared wedding pictures with Sana Javed on Saturday (Photo credit: Instagram/@realshoaibmalik)

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced that he has tied the knot with renowned Pakistani actor Sana Javed. This news came in the wake of Malik's separation rumors from former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Malik shared pictures from the ceremony on social media, catching fans off guard as speculation about his relationship with Mirza had been making headlines in both India and Pakistan.

2/6

Malik-Javed's relationship rumors began in 2023

Rumors of Malik and Javed's relationship surfaced after the cricketer wished the actor on her birthday in 2023. He posted a photo of them together on Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Buddy." Not much is known about their relationship at the moment. Before Mirza and Javed, Malik was allegedly married to one Ayesha Siddiqui, who claimed they got hitched in 2002. On the other hand, Javed was previously married to actor-singer Umair Jaswal from 2020 to 2023.

3/6

Check out pictures from their wedding

Instagram post A post shared by realshoaibmalik on January 20, 2024 at 12:24 pm IST

4/6

Mirza's cryptic post on divorce

Separately, earlier this week, Mirza took to social media to share a cryptic post on marriage and divorce. "Marriage is hard, divorce is hard. Choose your hard," read the post shared by the Indian tennis legend as she reignited their divorce rumors. "Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," the post further read.

5/6

All about Malik's marriage to Mirza

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 in a traditional nikah ceremony in Hyderabad, India, followed by a walima event in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their first child, Izhaan, in 2018. Despite the rumors surrounding their separation in recent years, the duo has remained tight-lipped about their personal lives. Interestingly, these rumors briefly subsided when the couple celebrated their son's birthday in Dubai last year. They also co-hosted The Mirza Malik Show in 2022.

6/6

Malik was rumored to be dating actor Ayesha Omar

In 2022, speculations were rife that Malik and Mirza's relationship soured due to his closeness to actor Ayesha Omar after pictures from their 2021 photoshoot surfaced. However, in November 2022, Omar broke her silence about these rumors when a fan asked her if she was planning to marry Malik. Rejecting these rumors, Omar said she and Malik were good friends, adding, "Friendships exist in this world too."