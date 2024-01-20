First poster of Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' looks intense!

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

First poster of Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' looks intense!

By Isha Sharma 12:06 pm Jan 20, 202412:06 pm

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be released on Eid this year

With each passing day, we are inching closer to the release of Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fronted by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Now, to further build anticipation, the makers have released the first poster from the upcoming film, featuring the leading men in high-octane action avatars. Also starring Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a negative role, the film is heading toward a theatrical release on Eid 2024.

2/6

Duo looks battle-ready in poster

In the poster, we see Shroff and Kumar wielding large guns and wearing bullet-proof vests. It looks like the shot is from a fight sequence. A large number of helicopters dominate the gray and dusky background, while the actors also bear signs of injuries. Shroff's look, however, is not too different from his past theatrical outings. "The world is about to end and...our heroes will rise," says the logline. BMCM will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

3/6

Take a good look at the poster here

4/6

Teaser will be out next week

The audience can expect more updates from BMCM makers in the coming weeks. A recent Pinkvilla report said that BMCM's teaser will premiere on January 24. It would also be screened during the shows of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, releasing on January 25. A source told Pinkvilla, "It's a sleek teaser, and the ones who have seen it are surprised with the look and feel of the world that the makers have created."

5/6

Cast, crew of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under their Pooja Entertainment banner. The star-studded cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Roy, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. It would be both Kumar and Shroff's first release of 2024 and also marks their debut cinematic collaboration. To note, the film is not related to the 1998 classic of the same name.

6/6

This is why Zafar said about 'BMCM'

On BMCM, Zafar earlier told Pinkvilla, "The idea is to showcase different styles of action on screen with two action stars of Indian cinema. I would call my film a culmination of action, drama, and comedy." "The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject...very relevant and contemporary in today's time." "There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," he added.