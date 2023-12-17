'Bagheera' teaser: Srii Murali's gritty cop takes on society's darkness

Entertainment 2 min read

By Tanvi Gupta 06:40 pm Dec 17, 202306:40 pm

'Bagheera' teaser out!

The teaser for the highly-anticipated Kannada film Bagheera was released on Sunday to mark Roaring Star Srii Murali's birthday. This 26-second action-packed preview offers a sneak peek into the thrilling world of Bagheera, showcasing the intense drama that awaits viewers. Penned by Prashanth Neel, best known for directing the KGF films and Salaar, this movie promises to deliver a riveting drama packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

Why does this story matter?

With the success of Murali's previous films Ugramm, Mufti, and Madhagaja, fans have high expectations from Bagheera. Slated for a mid-2024 theatrical release, the film is part of Hombale Films's impressive lineup, which includes Salaar hitting theaters on Friday (December 22) and Santhosh Ananddram's Yuva starring Yuvarajkumar on March 28, 2024. Now, fans eagerly await an official release date announcement for the upcoming Murali starrer.

'Bagheera': Murali promises gripping tale of justice

In the intense teaser for the upcoming film, Murali appears as a formidable cop, alongside Rukmini Vasanth. The theme is set with a stark message that reads, "When society becomes a jungle...and only one predator roars for justice." Depicted in dark and grim undertones, the teaser hints at the societal evils that will be addressed in the film. The brief glimpse promises a narrative laden with gore and violence.

Take a look at the teaser here

About the film and production challenges

From the creators of blockbuster hits like KGF, Kantara, and Salaar, Bagheera is helmed by Dr. Suri, who is reportedly returning to direction after a decade-long hiatus. The music of the film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Notably, Bagheera has faced its share of challenges during production, including shooting delays due to Murali's injury and subsequent surgery.

Glimpse of Murali's cinematic odyssey in Kannada cinema

Murali embarked on his film journey with the 2003 romance film Chandra Chakori, earning acclaim for his performance. His breakthrough came with Kanti (2004), which won him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor. Despite mixed box office results in subsequent films, the 2008 action drama Ugramm, directed by Neel (Murali's brother-in-law), marked a significant turning point in his career. He was last seen in the 2021 film Madhagaja.