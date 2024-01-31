Jacqueline Fernandez asked court to drop money laundering case charge against her

Jacqueline Fernandez 'tampered with evidence': ED to court

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:41 pm Jan 31, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of knowingly participating in the possession and use of proceeds from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's criminal activities. The ED made this claim in an affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court in response to Fernandez's plea to dismiss the FIR against her in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving Chandrasekhar.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In December 2023, Fernandez approached the Delhi High Court to quash the FIR against her along with the second supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED. The ED has named Fernandez as one of the accused in the money laundering case. The actor, on several occasions in the past, has appeared before the investigating agency regarding the case. A look-out-circular was also issued against Fernandez in 2021 to stop her from leaving the country.

ED's response

'Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile'

According to the ED, Fernandez has not been truthful about her financial dealings with Chandrasekhar and has withheld information until confronted with evidence. "She continues to hold back the truth even till date. It is also a fact that Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, thereby tampering with the evidence. She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence," the agency told the court.

Claims by the ED

Actor accused of enjoying proceeds of crime

The ED claimed that despite knowing about Chandrasekhar's criminal background, Fernandez continued to accept and enjoy proceeds from his crimes for herself and her family. "Evidence proves beyond doubt that she had been enjoying, using, and is in possession of the proceeds of crime." The agency pointed out that she initially denied receiving large sums of money and valuable gifts from Chandrasekhar, which were generated through criminal activities.

ED on Fernandez's 'victim' claims

ED claimed Fernandez 'attempted to cover up' as a victim

The investigating agency, further in its response to the court, alleged that Fernandez claimed to be a victim of Chandrasekhar but failed to provide any substantial evidence to meet the claims. The ED alleged that Fernandez was "well aware" of Chandrasekhar's criminal acts and marital status, yet continued to be in a relationship with the conman.

Counterclaims

Fernandez claimed innocence in plea, accused ED of being biased

In her defense, Fernandez argued through her plea filed last year that the evidence provided by the ED would prove her innocence and show that she was a victim of Chandrasekhar's malicious actions. She accused the probing body of being biased by implicating her in the money laundering case while giving another Bollywood actor, Nora Fatehi, a clean chit despite Fatehi's family member receiving a BMW car from Chandrasekhar at her request.

What's the case about?

All about the money laundering case

Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh's wife. Chandrasekhar allegedly extorted Rs. 200 crore from Singh's wife on the pretext of being a top government official. Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others were arrested after Delhi police filed an FIR in the matter, leading the ED to register a money laundering case against them. The Delhi HC has scheduled the matter for April 15.