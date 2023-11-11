May become paralyzed: Arrested Bengal minister in ration scam case

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:43 am Nov 11, 202311:43 am

I have problems with my right leg, may become paralyzed: Jyotipriya Mallick

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jyotipriya Mallick, arrested in the alleged multi-crore West Bengal ration scam case, claimed on Friday that his health was so bad that he might become paralyzed. "My health is bad. I have problems with my right leg," Mallick told reporters on Friday in Kolkata while he was being taken to the Army's Command Hospital for medical tests.

Why does this story matter?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehended the TMC leader on October 26 after questioning him for more than 20 hours concerning the Bengal ration scam case. The central agency made the arrest late at night after conducting searches at the minister's residence in Salt Lake. Mallick was the state food and supplies minister between 2011 and 2021, during which the alleged scam reportedly happened.

Mallick to be presented before chief metropolitan magistrate court

However, he declined to respond to the different questions from the media on the ration distribution case. Earlier this week, a special court in Kolkata extended the TMC leader's custody by the central probe agency until Monday (November 13). The court ordered him to appear before the chief metropolitan magistrate court in Kolkata on Monday.

Jyotipriya being framed, alleged Mamata Banerjee

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that Mallick was innocent and was being framed falsely in the alleged ration scam case. "The CM also ordered other ministers, who are from North 24 Parganas district, to see the organizational work that was being looked after by Mallick," The Indian Express quoted an unnamed TMC leader as saying.

MC leaders facing multiple probes in Bengal

Aside from Mallick, several other TMC leaders are currently being probed in cases, including cattle smuggling, school recruitment, coal smuggling scams, and irregularities in civic body recruitments. In 2022, former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was apprehended over alleged corruption in teachers' recruitment scam. Top TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife were also interrogated in the teacher recruitment and coal smuggling scams.