All you need to know about West Bengal 'ration scam'

India

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:33 pm Oct 27, 2023

Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jyotipriya Mallick after questioning him for more than 20 hours in connection with the alleged "ration scam" case in West Bengal. Mallick, who served as the state's food minister, was reportedly arrested on Friday at 3:23am. Here is all you need to know about the Bengal ration scam!

Origin of West Bengal 'ration scam'

The case dates back to 2020-21 and involves alleged irregularities in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and the distribution of food grains during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Mallick was Bengal's food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021, during which time the alleged scam occurred. The Indian Express reported that the ED is now probing the TMC leader's links to businessman Bakibur Rahman, who was also recently arrested in the case.

Rahaman's arrest and alleged connection to Mallick

The ED arrested Rahman last week following a raid at his Kaikhali flat over accusations that he provided smaller quantities of wheat and rice to distributors, with the rest being sold on the open market later. The probe agency found over 100 documents with the stamps of government offices in his flat. Rahman owns numerous resorts, bars, hotels, and a rice mill business. A preliminary investigation revealed that investments of over Rs. 50 crore were made in his companies.

Probe agencies ransacking house of TMC leaders: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee bashed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and central probe agencies, stating not a single BJP leader's house was being searched. She said, "They are pulling down ghee and oil bottles, taking pictures of sarees and cosmetics in the name of raids." "If this goes on, even I have lots of evidence," she added.

Opposition's reactions to 'ration scam' case

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Rahman operated the scam with the assistance of TMC ministers and senior leaders. The Congress leader also emphasized the severity of the alleged scam and hinted at the involvement of the food minister, ration dealers, and even the police in the case.

TMC leaders facing multiple probes

Several other TMC leaders are also being investigated in cases including school recruitment, cattle smuggling, coal smuggling scams, and irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies. Last year, former education minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested along with his aide, Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with alleged corruption in teachers' recruitment. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife were also questioned in the coal smuggling and teacher recruitment scams.