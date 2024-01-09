K-pop: ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo set to release first solo album

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo to release first solo album soon

The wait is finally over! ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo is gearing up to launch his debut solo album in the first half of 2024, his agency, Fantagio, officially confirmed on Tuesday. The versatile star has previously displayed his vocal prowess through various OSTs (original soundtracks), such as the one for K-drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty. The upcoming album will mark his first full-fledged solo project since debuting eight years ago with the K-pop group, ASTRO.

Why does this story matter?

ASTRO originally consisted of six members, but that changed with Rocky's departure on February 28, 2023 and Moonbin's unfortunate passing on April 19, last year. The current lineup includes MJ, Jinjin, Cha, and Yoon San-ha. Debuting with the EP Spring Up, ASTRO gained recognition as one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard. As for Cha, he is not only an idol but also an actor, known for roles in True Beauty and Island.

Solo album songs to premiere at fan concert

Cha will perform songs from his solo unit for the first time at his inaugural fan concert. It is set to take place at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea, on February 17. Fantagio in their post shared, "We are putting our hearts into the preparations, so please look forward to it." The artist will also launch his Asia fan-con tour 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator at the same venue on the same day.

Here's the official announcement post

Solo projects from other members of ASTRO

In 2021, Fantagio announced MJ as ASTRO's first member to embark on a solo career. He marked his solo debut with the semi-trot single album Happy Virus. Post his departure from ASTRO, Rocky emerged as a solo artist, releasing his debut mini-album ROCKYST. Sanha, ASTRO's youngest member, and the late Moonbin formed the group's first official sub-unit in 2016. Despite teasing solo projects in March last year, plans were affected by Moonbin's untimely demise, leaving updates uncertain.

Meanwhile, Cha's acting career continues to flourish

Besides his forthcoming album, Cha has been captivating viewers with his role as math teacher Jin Seo-won in MBC's drama A Lovely Day to be a Dog—which concludes on Wednesday. Moreover, he will appear as a mysterious figure, Kwon Seon-yul in the upcoming drama Wonderful World, set to premiere in March. Scheduled for release on both MBC and Disney+, the narrative follows Eun Soo-hyun, a woman on a quest for revenge after losing her son in a tragic accident.