Ashwini Kalsekar's birthday: Her most memorable Hindi films

Entertainment

By Isha Sharma 01:07 am Jan 22, 202401:07 am

Ashwini Kalsekar turned a year older on Monday

You would know Ashwini Kalsekar from the long-running crime series CID or from her collaborations with auteurs Sriram Raghavan and Ram Gopal Varma. Kalsekar—who has been active in the industry since the 1990s—has been a part of several notable projects and her career has been shaped by a variety of roles across genres. On Kalsekar's 54th birthday, let's revisit some of her popular projects.

'Johnny Gaddaar'

Johnny Gaddaar marked Raghavan's sophomore outing as a feature filmmaker and Kalsekar was roped in to essay the role of Varsha. The film also featured her CID co-star Dayanand Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra, and Vinay Pathak and is celebrated for its gritty narrative and riveting storyline. Missed watching it back in 2007? Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video.

'Badlapur'

Kalsekar's role in Raghavan's Badlapur—as private detective Joshi—accentuated her abilities as an actor who can slip into gravitas-filled, intense characters as easily as she can in comedy ones. A game-changer for its lead actor Varun Dhawan, Badlpaur also starred Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, and Raghavan regulars Zakir Hussain, Radhika Apte, and Pratima Kazmi. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, or JioCinema.

'Golmaal 3'

Kalsekar—a regular face in Rohit Shetty's films—was also a part of his comedy venture Golmaal 3, fronted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, and Shreyas Talpade. As an important part of the cast ensemble, Kalsekar contributed to this laugh riot through her role as Chintu. A massive commercial success, it is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema.

'Singham Returns'

Kalsekar's character in Shetty's Singham Returns—journalist Meera—was modeled on popular journalist Barkha Dutt. Reacting to this, Dutt had tweeted, "Folks, I still haven't seen Singham Returns. So all your compliments (and jokes!) are, as of now, wasted [smiling emojis]. Worth catching for alter ego?" Singham Returns was fronted by Devgn, Kapoor Khan, and Mahesh Manjrekar. A sequel, Singham Again, is in development.