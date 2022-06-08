Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2' gets new release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 08, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' will now get released on July 8.

Hindi film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha now has a new release date! The Vidyut Jammwal starrer will hit the cinema halls on July 8, instead of its original June 17 slot. This might have been done to avoid a head-on clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G and Abhimanyu Dassani-led Nikamma, both of which are releasing on June 17.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 marks Jammwal's return to theaters after Commando 3 (2019).

So, this is one of his most-awaited projects.

Jammwal had announced the sequel back in June last year. A month after that he started filming for it.

The project has been making the headlines ever since it was announced as the first installment Khuda Haafiz (2020) received fairly positive reviews.

Details 'Khuda Haafiz 2' avoided clash with 'Doctor G' and 'Nikamma'

The film's producers did not reveal any reason behind the change. But by booking a July release, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 will now head for a safe premiere by averting a clash with Doctor G and Nikamma. Smart move indeed! Jammwal tweeted a video and captioned it, "He will fight for his family until his last breath. #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. In Cinemas on 08 July 2022."

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

Anticipation What can be expected from the sequel?

Directed by Faruk Kabir of Allah Ke Banday fame, the action thriller will once again feature actor Shivaleeka Oberoi as Nargis Chaudhary, Jammwal's wife. The makers had earlier shared that the sequel will depict an "intense love story" between Jammwal and Oberoi. It was also noted by the makers that the sequel will take the "drama and action to new heights."

Information 'Doctor G,' 'Nikamma' to lock horns then?

Now that Khuda Haafiz 2's release date has been changed, it is going to be a clash between Doctor G and Nikamma on June 17. Doctor G is touted to be a medical drama, with Rakul Preet Singh playing the co-lead. On the other hand, Nikamma is touted to be a comedy-drama with Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra playing the leading roles.