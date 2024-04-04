Next Article

Robert Vadra vs Smriti Irani in Amethi? Businessman drops hint

By Chanshimla Varah 07:08 pm Apr 04, 202407:08 pm

What's the story Robert Vadra, a businessman and the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has hinted at a potential entry into politics. He revealed that residents of Amethi have been urging him to represent their constituency. "The people of Amethi understood their mistake. And I feel now they want a Gandhi family member to represent the constituency," stated Vadra.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Amethi was once a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family until 2019, when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat. While the BJP has re-nominated Irani for the Amethi seat, the Congress has kept mum about its choice. To recall, he previously hinted about joining politics in April 2022 too, saying he was willing to do so "if people want."

Public discontent

Vadra voices Amethi residents' dissatisfaction with current MP

Speaking to ANI, Vadra expressed the discontent of Amethi's residents with their current Member of Parliament (MP), Irani. "Amethi is upset with the sitting MP and the people of Amethi have understood their mistake," he said. He accused Irani of abusing her power to make noise and target the Gandhi family, emphasizing that the Gandhis have served Raebareli, Amethi, and Sultanpur tirelessly for years.

Community ties

Vadra's strong connection with Amethi and charity work

Vadra highlighted his strong bond with the people of Amethi, stating, "Those people with whom I worked there are still in touch with me. They wish me on my birthday, they reach out to me through social media." He added that his charity work is well recognized among the locals, further strengthening his connection to the constituency.

Raebareli

Congress candidate for Raebareli not announced

Apart from Amethi, the Congress is yet to choose a candidate for Raebareli, another Gandhi bastion. It was the lone seat in Uttar Pradesh that the Congress won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the forthcoming general election, the Congress will contest 17 of UP's 80 Lok Sabha seats. So far, the party has declared candidates for 14 seats.