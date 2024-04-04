Next Article

Banerjee also accused the BJP of destroying the country and breaching the Model Code of Conduct

You can trust poisonous snake, but not BJP: Mamata Banerjee

By Chanshimla Varah 06:39 pm Apr 04, 202406:39 pm

What's the story In a heated Lok Sabha campaign rally held in Cooch Behar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She compared the ruling party to a "poisonous snake," stating that it could be trusted less than the reptile. Banerjee also accused the BJP of destroying the country and breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Allegations

Banerjee accuses central agencies of working for BJP

She claimed that central investigating agencies such as the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are working in favor of the BJP. She also expressed disapproval of the BJP's decision to nominate former Cooch Behar SP Debashis Dhar as its candidate from Birhum. Banerjee held Dhar responsible for the deaths of five people during the 2021 assembly polls.

Electoral ambitions

Banerjee challenges BJP's Lok Sabha election goal

Asserting that the TMC will not submit to the "threat of central agencies," Banerjee asked women in Cooch Behar to file police charges if "there are instances of BSF torturing locals." At another poll meeting in Malbazar, she said, "I will ask the people to guard the EVMs after the voting till results are out, as the BJP will try to tamper with people's verdicts."

Political alliances

CAA a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners: Banerjee

Additionally, she accused the BJP of "peddling lies" about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling it a scheme to convert legal citizens into foreigners. "The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. Once you (BJP) implement CAA, NRC will follow. We would allow neither CAA nor NRC in West Bengal. If you apply, you will be designated as foreigners," Banerjee said.

PM Modi

Sandeshkhali height of TMC's atrocities': PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also in Cooch Behar, brought up the Sandeshkhali incident, accusing the TMC of protecting the culprits involved. He was referring to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters, who have been accused of sexually assaulting women in Sandeshkhali. He stated, "The entire country saw how the Trinamool threw its weight to save the culprits of the Sandeshkhali incident." PM Modi further emphasized his party's commitment to justice for victims and women's empowerment.