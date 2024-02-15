Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty announced her resignation on Thursday

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation from Lok Sabha

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:50 pm Feb 15, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty said on Thursday that she has submitted her resignation from the Lok Sabha. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, has not accepted her resignation. To be sure this would not count as her formal resignation as she has not sent her resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Before this announcement, Chakraborty had already stepped down from her positions on two parliamentary standing committees.

Next Article

Twitter Post

Watch: Chakraborty's statement here

Statement

Politics not my cup of tea: Chakraborty

The TMC MP alleged that she faced a lot of obstacles in the party and accused local leaders of creating hurdles for her. "Politics is not my cup of tea...I had to often hear that I failed to deliver and I am not available," she said. "Many had pointed fingers about my attendance in the Parliament. I have conveyed everything to Didi," Chakraborty added.

Next move

TMC MP to hand over resignation to Speaker

In her statement, the TMC MP also said, "In you join politics, you are criticized whether you work or not." Chakraborty said that she will hand over her resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker once Banerjee accepts it. She also denied all charges leveled against her by party leaders. To recall, in the 2019 general election, the actor defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Anupam Hazra and Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.