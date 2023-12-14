List of major security changes made since Parliament breach

Security overhaul in Parliament likely as breach exposes chinks

After a well-planned and coordinated attack exposed the shortcomings of the security on Parliament premises, significant security revamps have been made to ensure safety. While a probe into the incident is still ongoing, six individuals are confirmed to have been involved in the meticulously planned attack. Here is all you need to know about the changes in Parliament rules since the security breach.

Why does this story matter?

On Wednesday, during Zero Hour, two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery. They also set off yellow smoke bombs and shouted slogans against the government. Two other agitators, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, pulled off a similar act outside Parliament before they got arrested. The incident came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, when five terrorists killed eight security personnel and a gardener.

Security measures include glass enclosures, suspension of entry to visitors

One of the first measures taken was the suspension of entry for visitors to Parliament. Reports claimed that the Lok Sabha secretary general wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and decided to suspend the issuance of visitor permits until further notice. The visitors' gallery, where the two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, will also be encased in glass. Furthermore, discussions are underway to keep the first row of the gallery empty.

Journalists, staff to undergo rigorous security checks: Report

Body scanning machines, similar to those used at airports, will be installed on the premises to ensure individuals can't hide objects on them while stepping inside the Parliament complex. Certified journalists and staff members will also need to strictly use the separate entry assigned to them and undergo a rigorous security check. The new protocols will restrict the movement of personal assistants and staff inside the complex.

8 suspended for Parliament security breach

It is also learned that talks have taken place to increase the number of security personnel inside the House. In addition, the MHA has announced the formation of an inquiry panel headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director-General Anish Dayal Singh. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended eight individuals for lapses that led to the security breach.

4 accused sent to police custody for 7 days

Four individuals involved in Wednesday's security breach were arrested in the Parliament complex after the incident. While one accused was apprehended later, a sixth suspect is reportedly absconding. All the accused have been charged under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B, 153, 186, 353, and 452. Four of them were brought to the Patiala House Court on Thursday evening. They were sent to police custody for seven days.