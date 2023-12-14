Indore: Man kills live-in partner for denying him sex, arrested

By Prateek Talukdar 05:14 pm Dec 14, 202305:14 pm

A man stabbed his 20-year-old live-in partner with scissors for denying sex

A man (24) stabbed his 20-year-old live-in partner with scissors for allegedly refusing to have sex with him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He locked the body in their rented house and fled to his home in Guna district, taking her mobile phone along. The body was found two days later. The accused, Praveen Singh Dhakad, was arrested on Wednesday, and police said he admitted to killing the victim, Nikita Prajapati, in a fit of rage.

Met days ago through Instagram

Dhakad reportedly told the police that he worked at a private company's sales office in Indore. He met the victim some days ago through Instagram. They stayed together from December 3 to 7, during which they went to hotels, bars, and cafes. He claimed to have helped her shift to a rented house from Musakhedi to Raoji Bazar. He tried getting intimate with her several times, but she rejected his advances.

Accused forced himself on deceased

On December 6, they went out to have dinner and had beers after returning home. He tried to convince her to have sex with him, but she refused, and they fell asleep. The next morning, they woke up around 6:00am when the accused tried to force himself on her. When she pushed him away, he became furious and stabbed her with the scissors lying near him, The Times of India reported.

Kin did not come to receive deceased's body

He then panicked and left for his home in his electric vehicle. However, he abandoned the vehicle midway and boarded a bus. The police sifted the footage from around 250 CCTV cameras and tracked his cellphone location to nab him. The accused was presented before a court and sent to police remand. The deceased had around 50,000 followers on Instagram. Her family members did not come to receive the body, following which the police and the municipal corporation cremated her.