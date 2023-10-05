Madhya Pradesh announces 35% reservation for women in government jobs

1/8

India 3 min read

Madhya Pradesh announces 35% reservation for women in government jobs

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:50 pm Oct 05, 202312:50 pm

35% reservation for women in government jobs in Madhya Pradesh

The government of Madhya Pradesh has officially declared 35% reservation for women in government jobs, except for the Forest Department in the state. It has been learned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government amended the 1997 Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules to provide the 35% reservation to women.

2/8

How MP will provide 35% government job reservation for women

In a notification on Thursday, the state general administration department said, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35% of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favor of women at the stage of direct recruitment, and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise." Notably, the move comes right before the much-awaited assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

3/8

MP government's notification regarding reservation

4/8

Recent pro-women initiatives by Madhya Pradesh government

This new reservation quota has been introduced under the Ladli Behna Yojana in the state. It was introduced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and top saffron brigade leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier this year, in June. As per the news outlet India.com, women from the state's middle-class section will receive Rs. 1,000 monthly under this scheme. Moreover, women of all castes are eligible for this yojana, and Rs. 3,628.85 crore of funding has been set aside for the project.

5/8

MP's recent efforts toward women's empowerment

Notably, Madhya Pradesh was also the first state to introduce 50% reservation for females in elections to panchayats and urban bodies, India Today reported. The state has a 30% reservation in the police for women and offers concessional tariffs for the property registry for instances under a woman's name. In May, Chouhan also announced that the state government will pay for girls' admission to prominent educational institutions.

6/8

MP government transfers Rs. 1,250 under Ladli Behna Yojana

During an event in the state's Burhanpur on Wednesday, Chouhan announced that 1.25 crore women received Rs. 1,250 directly into their bank accounts under the Ladli Behna Yojana. The amount will gradually increase to Rs. 3,000 monthly to uplift women's social and economic conditions in the state. The Madhya Pradesh CM has also assured that females will receive tracts of land in industrial areas to open small-scale units.

7/8

You can check out Chouhan's Burhanpur address here

8/8

Women's Reservation Bill becomes law

The landmark Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha, state legislatures, and the Delhi legislative assembly for women, became law last week after President Droupadi Murmu gave her approval. On September 20, the Lok Sabha passed the bill, twenty-seven years after it was first tabled in Parliament. On September 21, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was also unanimously passed in the Rajya Sabha.