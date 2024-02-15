Lok Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi pens letter to people of Raebareli

What's the story Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday announced that she won't contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, citing health concerns. The announcement came a day after she filed her nomination papers from Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha polls. "Due to health and increasing age, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha elections," she said in a letter. "I will not get the opportunity to serve you directly, but, certainly, my heart and soul will always be with you," she added.

In her letter addressed to the voters, Gandhi expressed her deep connection with Raebareli. She also the endless support and love she has received from its residents. "The close relationship with Raebareli is very old. In the first Lok Sabha elections held after independence, you made my father-in-law Feroze Gandhi win from here and sent him to Delhi," Sonia said. "After him, you made my mother-in-law Indira Gandhi your own," she added.

Addressing the people of Raebareli, Gandhi wrote, " After losing my mother-in-law and my life partner forever, I came to you and you spread your arms for me." "In the last two elections, you stood by me like a rock even in difficult circumstances, I can never forget this. I am proud to say that whatever I am today is because of you," she added. To recall, the Congress has suffered defeat in Raebareli on three occasions since the Independence.

Gandhi entered active politics in 1999 when she was elected as an MP from Amethi. Her subsequent rise saw her become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and later, in the 2004 general elections, she won from Raebareli. Notably, this will be Gandhi's first stint in the Upper House. The 77-year-old leader will be filing the seat that will fall vacant in April after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh finishes his Rajya Sabha tenure.