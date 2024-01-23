Rahul's yatra: Clash breaks out between Congress workers, Assam cops

02:18 pm Jan 23, 2024

The incident took place as the yatra attempted to enter Guwahati

OnTuesday, nearly 5,000 Congress workers, including Rahul Gandhi, attempting to enter Guwahati, were stopped as the party resumed its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam. Clashes erupted between party members and police, leading to the breaking of police barriers. Cops resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The incident comes amid Congress's allegations that the Assam government is trying to obstruct the yatra.

Congress workers will never violate rules: Gandhi

Addressing a gathering near the Guwahati border Gandhi said that his party workers would never violate rules or disturb law and order. "Assam CM, the Union Home Minister and the PM can break the rules, but we (Congress) would never do such a thing. However, this doesn't mean that we are weak. Congress workers are 'Babbar Sher'," he said.

Gandhi's yatra route diverted in Guwahati

Earlier in the day, Gandhi was denied permission for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to pass through main roads in Guwahati The Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma cited a busy workday and potential traffic issues as reasons for the decision. According to the state unit, Congress's application for conducting the yatra through the city was not approved by the police.

CM Sarma asks police to register case against Gandhi

Reacting to the incident, CM Sarma asked Assam police to register case against Gandhi. He accused the Congress leader of "provoking the crowd" and hit out at the party workers for "unruly behaviour." "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such naxalite tactics are completely alien to our culture," he wrote in a social media post.

Assam Congress slams state police for lathicharge

Gandhi stopped from visiting temple in Assam

This came a day after Gandhi on Monday alleged that he was barred from visiting Assam's Batadrava Satra Temple. On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to be escorted to safety inside the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus on Sunday after he was allegedly attacked in Assam. The Gandhi scion was targeted by a large crowd who swarmed the event in Sonitpur district.