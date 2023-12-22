Rahul Gandhi dials 'upset' Nitish Kumar after INDIA bloc meet

1/5

Politics 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi dials 'upset' Nitish Kumar after INDIA bloc meet

By Riya Baibhawi 06:41 pm Dec 22, 202306:41 pm

Nitish Kumar played a pivotal role in the formation of INDIA bloc

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had a telephone conversation with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reportedly over his dissatisfaction with the proposal of Mallikarjun Kharge as the opposition's prime ministerial face. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggested the same at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. However, Gandhi clarified that although Kharge's name was proposed as India's "first Dalit prime minister," no decision has been made yet.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The opposition INDIA bloc held its fourth meeting in New Delhi. Kumar allegedly walked out while the meeting was ongoing over the proposal concerning Kharge. Kumar—from the Janata Dal (United)—is reported to nurture prime ministerial ambitions, although he has denied it publicly. On Friday, however, Kumar told Gandhi he was not aware of the proposal. It is pertinent to note that Kharge turned down the proposal at the meeting, stating the alliance should focus on winning the 2024 elections first.

3/5

RaGa, Kumar also discuss cabinet expansion in Bihar

On Friday, Gandhi and Kumar also discussed the alliance's strength and boosting it. While touching upon Bihar cabinet expansion, Gandhi reportedly highlighted Kumar's crucial role in the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Kumar assured Gandhi he would increase the number of Congress ministers in his cabinet. He also asserted that it was the lack of clarity from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav has delayed matters. Notably, expansion in the state's cabinet could lead to the state's and the INDIA's equilibrium.

4/5

Congress says candidates for elections to be declared soon

This comes as the Congress declared its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be determined "very soon." It further committed to taking all necessary measures to make the INDIA bloc a strong force against the ruling BJP and its allies. During a four-hour Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Thursday, leaders also urged Gandhi to embark on an east-to-west Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0. Later, a senior leader said that the suggestion was being "considered with positive intent."

5/5

Kharge declines proposal to be named as PM face

To recall, in Tuesday's meeting, Banerjee—supported by 12 parties—reportedly proposed Kharge as the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial face for the Lok Sabha elections. However, politely refusing the bloc's proposal, Kharge said opposition parties should first focus on winning the upcoming general election. "We have to win first and think what to do to win. What is the point in discussing [the PM face] before having [enough MPs]. We will try to get a majority together," Kharge said after the meeting.