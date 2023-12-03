Election results: ECI website crashes, complaints galore on social media

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:09 am Dec 03, 202311:09 am

Social media users complained as the ECI website reportedly crashed on counting day

As the counting of votes is underway for Assembly Elections 2023 in four states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) website reportedly faced a "crash." Many people took to social media complaining about the technical issue, saying that the ECI website was either not opening for them or had crashed, News18 reported. They complained the website was not showing any trends even at 9:00am.

ECI checking issues with website: Report

After the complaints, the ECI reportedly assigned its technical team to check the issues with their official website. However, there is no official word from the election body yet. Counting for Assembly Elections in four states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh—began at 8:00am on Sunday. However, social media users highlighted the delay in updating early trends on the ECI website results.eci.gov.in.

Social media posts reporting ECI website's crash

Users complain on X

What does early trend show

The trends released in the first hour showed a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Rajasthan. However, the latest update now shows that the BJP is ahead with 104 seats. While the Congress is inching ahead of its rivals in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, the BJP is comfortably ahead of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, leading in 130 seats.

Know about exit polls forecast

The exit poll results for the assembly elections in five states were released on Thursday. The Congress was predicted to retain power in Chhattisgarh and unseat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were likely to retain Mizoram and Telangana, respectively, while the BJP may win Rajasthan.