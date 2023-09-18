Gujarat rains: Rivers in spate, 9,600 rescued amid flood alert

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 18, 2023 | 12:16 pm 2 min read

Gujarat is under flood alert after heavy rainfall lashed the state

Gujarat is under flood alert after heavy rainfall lashed the state. Water levels in the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River and the Ukai Dam on the Tapi River reached concerning levels, following which a significant amount of water was released. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Banaskantha, and Sabarkantha districts, forecasting isolated extremely heavy rainfall till Tuesday morning.

Dams release water to combat rising levels

The water in the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) reached the full reservoir level (FRL) of 136.68 m on Sunday morning, the first of this monsoon. Around 10 lakh cusecs of water was released from Sardar Sarovar Dam by opening 23 gates, while 1,98,000 cusecs of water was released from the Ukai Dam by opening 15 gates. The Kadana Dam released around 7.5 lakh cusecs of water into the Mahi River on Sunday.

Bharuch faces flood-like conditions

Several parts of Bharuch district in Gujarat are facing a flood-like situation after 5.5 lakh cusecs of water was released from the SSD on Saturday. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue and provide assistance to those stranded. As many as 9,613 people were relocated to safer places, while 207 were rescued in Narmada, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, and Panchmahal districts.

Kutch, Saurashtra receive excess rainfall

Gujarat has so far received 90.8% of its average annual rainfall, while Kutch and Saurashtra regions have witnessed 137% and 111% rainfall, respectively, the State Emergency Operation Center's data showed. The IMD issued an orange alert for Junagarh, Porbandar, and Gir Somnath districts on Monday. All educational institutes were ordered to shut down on Monday in the Narmada district. Several trains in Gujarat for Monday were canceled as the water level crossed the danger mark between Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh saw heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the Jalore district of neighboring Rajasthan prompted the closure of all schools and anganwadis for Monday. Madhya Pradesh also received extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, its highest since 1958. More downpours are likely in the state on Monday and Tuesday. Notably, both states are Gujarat's neighbors and share several rivers. The Mahi, Narmada, and Tapi rivers originate in Madhya Pradesh.

