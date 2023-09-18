Kerala reports zero Nipah virus cases for 2nd consecutive day

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 18, 2023

No fresh Nipah virus positive cases in Kerala, 42 more negative results: Veena George

The recent Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala appears to have slowed down, with the state reporting no new positive cases for two consecutive days. While assuring that the situation was "under control presently," Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that the patients who were already infected with the virus were also getting better. It is worth noting that the state has reported six confirmed Nipah virus cases so far.

1,200+ on contact list, bat samples sent for testing

Speaking to reporters about the latest developments, George stated, "1,233 people are on the contact list now. Twenty-three people have been admitted to the medical college. There are four people in IMCH (Indira Medical College And Hospitals)." "Samples of 36 bats were collected and sent for testing. House visits have been completed in 34,167 houses as part of Nipah precaution to take stock of the situation (sic)," ANI quoted her as saying.

George on ICMR's plans against Nipah treatment

On using the monoclonal antibody treatment, the only remedy available to the government against the Nipah virus, George stated that the current treatment version was 50-60% effective. As per the news agency PTI, the Kerala health minister also revealed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has assured them that it will soon get a new and more efficient version of the treatment.

No risk of Nipah 2nd wave in Kerala: George

George noted that since all Nipah virus-positive individuals got infected from the same person, who died on August 30, it was evident that there was no risk of a "second wave" in Kerala. Furthermore, regarding the testing process, the state health minister stated that real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests are being conducted. However, she also mentioned the complexity of the testing process due to the dangerous nature of the infection.

Educational institutions in Kozhikode shut till September 24

On the other hand, all educational institutions in the state's Kozhikode district have been officially shut for a week until September 24 amid the Nipah virus scare in Kerala. While professional colleges, schools, and tuition centers will remain closed, district administration officials on Friday announced that these educational institutions would conduct online classes during this period.

All about Nipah virus: Transmission and symptoms

Nipah is a zoonotic infection that is transmitted from animals to humans. Its symptoms include headache, vomiting, dizziness, and respiratory illness. The virus either spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their secretions or by ingesting contaminated food or water. While there is no specific treatment for the viral infection, preventive measures include avoiding contact with infected animals and exercising proper hygiene.

