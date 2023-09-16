Nipah outbreak: Educational institutions in Kozhikode shut till September 24

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 16, 2023 | 12:27 pm 3 min read

Amid the Nipah virus outbreak scare in Kerala, all educational institutions in the state's Kozhikode district will reportedly remain shut for a week until September 24. While schools, professional colleges, and tuition centers will stay shut, district administration officials announced on Friday that these educational institutions will conduct online classes during the closure. So far, six cases of the Nipah virus have been reported in the state.

Over 1,000 Nipah contacts traced in Kozhikode: Kerala health minister

According to the news agency ANI, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Friday that the contact list of infected persons in Kozhikode contains 1,080 people, 327 of whom are health workers. In the high-risk category, 175 are ordinary people and 122 are healthcare workers. George also stated that the number of people on the contact list is expected to grow as the test result for the person who died on August 30 came back positive.

India to acquire 20 more antibody doses from Australia

Meanwhile, India has contacted Australia to procure 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody for treating Nipah virus infection, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajeev Bahl said, per News18. Bahl further claimed that the ICMR was planning to produce a vaccine against the viral infection. Notably, mortality among the Nipah infected is very high (40-70%) compared to COVID-19 (2-3%).

Kerala reported sixth Nipah virus case on Friday

On Friday, the sixth case of the Nipah virus was confirmed in Kozhikode after the sample of a 39-year-old man tested positive. The infected person remains under observation at a private hospital where Nipah-positive patients were previously treated for other ailments. The active cases, on the other hand, stood at six after two people died due to the infection, according to India Today.

Directive releases for hospitals treating Nipah virus cases

Hospitals in the state that are treating Nipah patients have been asked to form medical boards that will meet twice a day and submit reports to the health department. Reportedly, this move from the district collector was based on Kerala's infectious disease control protocols. In neighboring Karnataka, health worker training and having beds ready at district hospitals for quarantining suspected cases have been suggested.

Understanding Nipah virus: Transmission and symptoms

Nipah virus can be defined as a zoonotic virus that gets transmitted to humans from animals. Its symptoms include respiratory illness, dizziness, vomiting, and headache. The infection spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their secretions or by consuming contaminated water or food. Even though there are no specific remedies against the infection, preventative measures include practicing good hygiene and avoiding contact with infected animals.

