What's the story Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) chief, has said that his party will not join the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a press conference, Abdullah said, "As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there's no doubt about it." He also hinted that the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly polls might coincide with the Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement is another nail in the coffin for the Congress-led INDIA bloc, which was formed last year to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general elections. The Mallikarjun Kharge-led group recently lost its two key regional leaders, Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee. In Uttar Pradesh too, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), a member of the INDIA bloc, had announced its candidates for 16 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Abdullah declines to explain party's decision

Abdullah declined to provide further details on his party's decision. "There should be no questions on this alliance anymore," he said. The three-time former J&K chief minister was a loyal supporter of the INDIA bloc and attended all its meetings. He, however, recently voiced concerns about the alliance's seat-sharing arrangements. "If we have to save the country, we will have to forget differences and this about the country," he had said on former Union minister Kapil Sibal's YouTube channel.

ED summons Abdullah over alleged financial irregularities

Recently, Abdullah was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged financial irregularities in the J&K Cricket Association. The case revolves around funds allegedly siphoned off through transfers to unrelated parties' personal bank accounts and unexplained cash withdrawals from the association's accounts. Abdullah, however, did not appear for the summons. He cited being out of town as the reason in both an email and a letter to the ED officials.

AAP to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Chandigarh

Last week, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal declared that his party will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh in the upcoming general elections. Kejriwal stated that candidates for all 14 seats would be announced within "the next 10-15 days." Separately, AAP leader Sushil Gupta has said that the party will run alone in all 90 assembly seats in Haryana.