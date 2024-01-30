The announcement comes amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress

Amid seat-sharing talks with Congress, SP names 16 LS candidates

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:40 pm Jan 30, 202405:40 pm

What's the story The Opposition alliance faced another setback on Tuesday as the Samajwadi Party (SP) released a list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The announcement comes amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress. Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also made it clear that SP will do what it deems best. No clearance from Congress is needed, he said.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—created to present a united front against the Bhartiya Janata Party in the 2024 elections, is facing a crisis. Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exited the alliance and joined hands with the BJP. Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that they will contest the elections alone in their respective states.

Candidates list

Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri

The list of candidates released on Tuesday includes the name of SP leader Dimple Yadav, the wife of the SP chief, who will be contesting from Yadav family's bastion Mainpuri. Former UP cabinet minister Ravidas Mehrotra will be contesting from Lucknow. According to NDTV, SP has offiered 11 seats to Congress from the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Twitter Post

Samajwadi Party's list of candidates

Akhilesh's statement

SP chief's 'good start' statement on alliance talks

Last week, Yadav said that his party's alliance with the Congress was "off to a good start" in 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. "Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward... 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history," Yadav said in an X post.

Rewind

2019 Lok Sabha results in UP

In 2019, the Congress managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat—Rae Bareli— in Uttar Pradesh. Party leader Rahul Gandhi lost the Congress bastion Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani in the last general elections. In 2019, without any alliance in place, SP opted not to contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli as a gesture of courtesy.