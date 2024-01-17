Eye on 2024 polls, Congress invites ideas for 'people's manifesto'

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:53 pm Jan 17, 2024

The party has set up an email account to make it easier for people to share their views

The Congress has invited people from across the country to offer suggestions on what to include in its manifesto. Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is leading the committee to prepare the document, said it will be a "people's manifesto". The party has set up an email account and dedicated website to make it easier for people to share their views.

How to submit suggestions for Congress's manifesto

According to the party's announcement, those willing to share their ideas for the "people's manifesto" can send an email to awaazbharatki@inc.in or visit www.awaazbharatki.in. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo is the manifesto committee's convenor. The panel will hold consultations regarding this exercise in every state and union territory. Singh Deo said: "...we must seek suggestions from stakeholders for whom the manifesto is meant, so it does not remain an academic exercise."

Congress voice of the people: Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal took to X to express his thoughts on the initiative. "The Congress is not a party, it is the voice of the people. We don't believe in top-down policymaking, we channel the aspirations of the common citizens and bring meaningful policies to transform their lives," he wrote. He also urged people to participate in the exercise by submitting their ideas on the dedicated website.

Venugopal urges people to participate in the initiative

Members of Congress's Manifesto Committee

The Congress's manifesto committe has 16 members. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Union ministers Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, and Shashi Tharoor are some of the prominent names in the panel. Other members are the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, and Gujarat leader Jignesh Mevani. The Congress, which is heading the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) currently faces challenges in seat-sharing negotiations among its members in states like Bengal, Punjab, and Delhi.