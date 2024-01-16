Vijayan, ministers to protest Centre's 'neglect' of Kerala in Delhi

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:21 pm Jan 16, 202405:21 pm

The Kerala cabinet, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on February 8

The Kerala Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will stage a protest on February 8 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest the "neglect" of the central government towards the state. According to reports, the decision to stage a protest in the national capital was taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Why does this story matter?

Over the past few months, the Kerala government and the LDF have registered their protest against the Centre's alleged apathy against the state. Kerala government has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre is economically stifling the state by slashing its borrowing limit. The southern state has also petitioned the Supreme Court, challenging the central government-imposed limits on the state's borrowing.

Centre trying to trigger 'retardation of development' in Kerala: Jayarajan

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader E P Jayarajan said that there is an attempt by the Centre to reduce the popularity of the LDF government by triggering a "retardation of development". "Money due to the state including the share of tax revenue is withheld by the Centre," he added. "When the state is facing a financial crisis, the union government has curtailed even the right to borrow money for developmental activities," he added.

Cabinet, LDF legislators, MPs to attend protest

Jayarajan said that the "injustice" towards the southern state would be highlighted at the February 8 protest in Delhi. "Besides the Cabinet, all LDF legislators and members of Parliament will take part in the agitation," he added.

Congress lashes out at Vijayan after Youth Congress leaders' assault

Separately, the Congress on Tuesday called the Kerala CM a "corrupt" and "blood-thirsty" individual who delights when the blood of youth is spilled. These remarks against Vijayan came from the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, a day after Youth Congress leaders were beaten up brutally by the cops during a protest march in the Alappuzha district.